Thousands March in Edinburgh Against 1,000 MW AI Data Hub
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Scotland’s capital on Saturday, demanding a halt to plans for massive artificial intelligence data centers and warning of mounting environmental and social costs.
Protesters in costumes and carrying placards gathered at the top of the Royal Mile before marching to the Scottish Parliament.
The rally is part of a growing wave of protests across Europe targeting the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure, driven by alarm over its energy demands and environmental footprint.
Campaigners targeted proposed projects in several Scottish communities, among them Cockenzie in East Lothian and Larbert in Falkirk.
The controversy has sharpened as plans surface for a facility at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway. With a potential capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), it could rank among the largest data centers anywhere in the world. By contrast, DataVita’s site in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, believed to be Scotland’s biggest at present, has a capacity of 12 MW.
The Scottish Greens and environmental groups are pressing for a moratorium on large-scale data center construction, cautioning that such projects could derail climate targets and strain renewable energy supplies.
The Scottish government is expected to issue new planning guidance for data centers and says it is drawing up a strategy to maximize their “public benefit.”
Innovation Minister Alyn Smith has stood by the industry, calling data centers “the whisky bonds of the AI sector” and brushing aside some of the criticism as “wild.” Speaking to a British public broadcaster, Smith said comparisons with poorly designed desert facilities in the US state of Utah did not necessarily reflect the kind of developments planned for Scotland.
Protesters in costumes and carrying placards gathered at the top of the Royal Mile before marching to the Scottish Parliament.
The rally is part of a growing wave of protests across Europe targeting the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure, driven by alarm over its energy demands and environmental footprint.
Campaigners targeted proposed projects in several Scottish communities, among them Cockenzie in East Lothian and Larbert in Falkirk.
The controversy has sharpened as plans surface for a facility at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway. With a potential capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), it could rank among the largest data centers anywhere in the world. By contrast, DataVita’s site in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, believed to be Scotland’s biggest at present, has a capacity of 12 MW.
The Scottish Greens and environmental groups are pressing for a moratorium on large-scale data center construction, cautioning that such projects could derail climate targets and strain renewable energy supplies.
The Scottish government is expected to issue new planning guidance for data centers and says it is drawing up a strategy to maximize their “public benefit.”
Innovation Minister Alyn Smith has stood by the industry, calling data centers “the whisky bonds of the AI sector” and brushing aside some of the criticism as “wild.” Speaking to a British public broadcaster, Smith said comparisons with poorly designed desert facilities in the US state of Utah did not necessarily reflect the kind of developments planned for Scotland.
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