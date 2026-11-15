Two Ballistic Missiles Target Aden as Yemen Conflict Escalates
(MENAFN) Yemen's government forces announced Saturday that Houthi fighters had launched two ballistic missiles toward the southern city of Aden, while reporting that their military campaign against the group had involved 723 strikes and operations.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the missiles were directed at Aden, which serves as the temporary headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognized government, according to official reports. He did not disclose whether the attacks resulted in casualties or material damage.
In a separate statement published on US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said government troops had targeted Houthi military positions, weapons stockpiles and reinforcements under the framework of Operation Yemen Dawn.
He reported that initial assessments indicated approximately 321 Houthi commanders and fighters had been killed or injured, while 117 military vehicles and equipment units had been destroyed or damaged.
The army spokesman detailed the scale of the campaign, saying it involved 37 airstrikes, 56 drone attacks and 630 artillery and rocket strikes.
Al-Nuzaili added that government troops were responding to Houthi military activity across Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, with clashes and operations continuing along the southern and southwestern fronts.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the Yemeni military's claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other areas of the country.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the missiles were directed at Aden, which serves as the temporary headquarters of Yemen's internationally recognized government, according to official reports. He did not disclose whether the attacks resulted in casualties or material damage.
In a separate statement published on US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said government troops had targeted Houthi military positions, weapons stockpiles and reinforcements under the framework of Operation Yemen Dawn.
He reported that initial assessments indicated approximately 321 Houthi commanders and fighters had been killed or injured, while 117 military vehicles and equipment units had been destroyed or damaged.
The army spokesman detailed the scale of the campaign, saying it involved 37 airstrikes, 56 drone attacks and 630 artillery and rocket strikes.
Al-Nuzaili added that government troops were responding to Houthi military activity across Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, with clashes and operations continuing along the southern and southwestern fronts.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the Yemeni military's claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other areas of the country.
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