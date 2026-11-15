MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Amman on Sunday with Brunei's Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC) and its health sciences college to open new job opportunities for Jordanian nurses in Brunei's health institutions.

The agreements also aim to strengthen international cooperation in education, training and scientific research. They are part of a broader push for strategic partnerships between health and academic institutions in the two countries.

Hani Nawafleh, secretary-general of the council and Salehin Basir, head of human resources affairs at the medical centre, and Hajah Dewi Sarwani Binti Pg Haji Sarpuddin, a board member of the college, signed the agreement. Brunei Darussalam's Ambassador to Jordan Nor Huda Ahmad and a high-level Bruneian delegation attended.

Talking at the signing ceremony, Nawafleh said the memos mark a "crucial" step in raising the international profile of Jordanian nursing, which would turn foreign partnerships into practical routes to new job markets for Jordanian talent and reflects confidence in the nurses' qualifications and ability to compete internationally.

He said the first memorandum covers cooperation in recruiting Jordanian nurses and coordinating staffing needs and hiring requirements, meanwhile the second tackles nursing education, continued training, scientific research, exchange of expertise and capacity building.

Nawafleh noted that the step launches "broader" institutional cooperation, including talks on additional agreements and memorandums between Jordanian health and educational institutions and their Bruneian counterparts.

Nawafleh said the council will follow up on implementing the memorandums and build on the visit's outcomes to develop an integrated institutional cooperation network linking Jordanian and Bruneian health and educational institutions.

He underscored that the partnerships reflect the council's shift toward "productive institutional" relations that raise the presence of Jordanian professionals in global health institutions and the kingdom's standing as an international partner in health human resources, education and medical services.

In turn, Nor Huda highlighted the importance of the partnership for relations, praising Jordan's position in health education and training, and the advanced expertise and qualified personnel of its health institutions.

She expressed hope that the memos and the meetings accompanying the visit would widen cooperation between Jordanian and Bruneian health and academic institutions and form a basis for sustainable partnerships.

Praising the scientific and professional level of Jordanian nurses, Basir said Jordan's education and health system and its qualified personnel provide an important basis for developing channels to recruit Jordanian professionals and draw on their expertise to support the quality of health services.

Serbudin said she hoped the memorandum would form the basis of a long-term academic partnership to develop educational programs, build capacity and improve the quality of health education and professional practice.

On Saturday, the Bruneian delegation met Fawzi Hammouri, director general of the Specialty Hospital and president of the Private Hospitals Association. They discussed ways to strengthen health cooperation, draw on Jordanian expertise and explore partnerships with the private health sector in staff recruitment, training, exchange of expertise and service development.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the delegation visited Jordan University Hospital to review its experience in specialized health care and clinical education and training. They also discussed academic and professional cooperation.

The delegation's program includes meetings and visits at the University of Jordan and its Faculty of Nursing, the King Hussein Cancer Center, the Royal Medical Services and several military and private hospitals. It also includes Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Life Solutions Company, to review Jordan's experience in health care, education, training, pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies.

The visit also covers talks on additional memorandums and cooperation agreements with Jordanian health and academic institutions.

//Petra// NQ