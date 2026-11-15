MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 offers a strategic opportunity to attract investment to the Ma'an Development Zone, expand industrial and logistics partnerships, diversify economic activity and create jobs in southern Jordan, according to Ma'an Development Company CEO Mohammad Abu Tayeh.

Abu Tayeh said the conference would help translate Jordanian-European cooperation into bankable, implementable projects aligned with national economic priorities, while supporting the company's efforts to develop the zone and attract businesses.

He identified the dry port, renewable energy, silica-based industries, chemicals and fertilizers as key investment opportunities that align with the conference's focus on high-value industries, energy, logistics and infrastructure. These opportunities, he said, build on Ma'an's strategic location and industrial and logistics potential, which could be strengthened by major existing and planned infrastructure projects.

Abu Tayeh highlighted the anticipated extension of natural gas supplies through the Arab Gas Pipeline to the Rawda Industrial Estate, saying it would broaden energy options for manufacturers and improve industrial competitiveness.

He also pointed to the planned railway linking Aqaba, Shidiya and Ma'an, alongside the government's plans to establish a dry port adjacent to the development zone. Both projects are expected to improve freight transport and handling while connecting industrial activities to ports and markets. The approaching launch of the National Water Carrier Project would further strengthen infrastructure supporting development nationwide, he added.

Abu Tayeh said the combined impact of these projects could help establish an integrated industrial and logistics ecosystem in Ma'an, with energy infrastructure supporting manufacturing, rail and dry port facilities improving supply chains, and water infrastructure contributing to sustainable development.

He said this approach aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision and government efforts to strengthen the governorates' contribution to production, exports and employment.

With more than 700 officials, investors and business leaders expected to attend, alongside representatives of financial and development institutions, the conference will provide opportunities for direct discussions on investment prospects, investor requirements and project development needs.

Abu Tayeh said the company aims to establish commercially viable partnerships that respond to investor needs while generating benefits for the local economy through employment, training, procurement and supporting services. He emphasized that the value of investment in Ma'an should be measured by its ability to generate economic activity that benefits the governorate's residents, institutions and businesses.

The company is continuing to improve the zone's investment environment, prepare it for new projects and coordinate with relevant partners to support investment decisions and business sustainability, he said. Abu Tayeh expressed hope that the conference would broaden investment opportunities across Jordan and enable Ma'an to play an active role in its outcomes.

//Petra// AJ