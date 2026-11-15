Arab League Condemns Attacks On Bahrain
Cairo, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Arab League condemned attacks targeting Bahrain and rejected any violation of its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, warning of their repercussions for regional security and stability.
The league affirmed its solidarity with Bahrain and support for measures to protect the country's security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
It stressed that Bahrain's security is an integral part of Arab national security and called for an end to escalation, respect for state sovereignty and priority to be given to political and diplomatic solutions.
//Petra// NQ
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