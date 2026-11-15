MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Valerii Tkachov, Deputy Director of the Company's Department of Transportation Technology and Commercial Operations, Ukrinform reports, citing Rail.

According to Tkachov, at the beginning of the year the company had optimistic plans for a gradual recovery in freight volumes over the next decade. However, the situation changed dramatically after the seaports were blockaded.

"Since the blockade of the seaports in July, we have seen how sharply the freight base has deteriorated and how much of our core cargo we are losing. So there will be no miracle in 2027," he said.

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Tkachov said the only factor that could quickly improve the situation was the unblocking of the ports of the Odesa region. This, he said, would make it possible to immediately increase freight volumes.

According to estimates by the National Bank of Ukraine, the lack of maritime transportation will result in a loss of $4.6 billion in agricultural export revenues in July-December this year, with another $0.6 billion lost due to the suspension of ore exports.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia