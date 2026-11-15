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Azerbaijan plans to gradually expand its passenger rail network, with services to Yalama, Minjivan and Astara expected to resume by 2030. The Baku–Khankendi–Baku passenger route is also scheduled to become operational next year.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) announced that the expansion of passenger services would be carried out in stages as part of efforts to improve the country's railway connectivity.

The company is also continuing to implement railway infrastructure projects under the 2025–2030 State Programme for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas.

The programme envisages the restoration of several suburban railway lines, including Yeni Surakhani–Hovsan, Bakikhanov–Bina–Gala, Zabrat–Mashtaga–Baglar and Garadagh–Guzdek.

Plans also include renovating existing railway stations and building new ones along these routes to improve public transport connections between Baku and surrounding settlements.