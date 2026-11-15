Hamas Leader Urges Urgent Global Relief Effort as Floods Worsen Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya called on Saturday for an immediate international humanitarian initiative to provide shelter and emergency assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, as severe rainfall inundated displacement camps and damaged thousands of temporary shelters.
In messages addressed to Arab and Muslim nations, al-Hayya appealed to governments to facilitate the delivery of tents, heating equipment, fuel and essential machinery required to restore sewage systems and rainwater drainage networks, according to the Palestinian resistance group.
He attributed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian assistance and reconstruction supplies, alongside the widespread destruction of residential buildings and critical infrastructure.
Al-Hayya stressed that the worsening situation in Gaza should no longer be regarded as a short-term humanitarian emergency or simply an unavoidable result of the conflict.
He also urged the international community to increase pressure on Israel to honor all provisions of the ceasefire agreement, including completing its withdrawal from Gaza and implementing the humanitarian arrangements agreed upon in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Furthermore, the Hamas leader called for unrestricted entry of United Nations agencies and international relief organizations into the territory. He also demanded permission for the Palestinian national committee responsible for overseeing Gaza's administration to enter and begin its work.
In messages addressed to Arab and Muslim nations, al-Hayya appealed to governments to facilitate the delivery of tents, heating equipment, fuel and essential machinery required to restore sewage systems and rainwater drainage networks, according to the Palestinian resistance group.
He attributed the deteriorating humanitarian conditions to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian assistance and reconstruction supplies, alongside the widespread destruction of residential buildings and critical infrastructure.
Al-Hayya stressed that the worsening situation in Gaza should no longer be regarded as a short-term humanitarian emergency or simply an unavoidable result of the conflict.
He also urged the international community to increase pressure on Israel to honor all provisions of the ceasefire agreement, including completing its withdrawal from Gaza and implementing the humanitarian arrangements agreed upon in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Furthermore, the Hamas leader called for unrestricted entry of United Nations agencies and international relief organizations into the territory. He also demanded permission for the Palestinian national committee responsible for overseeing Gaza's administration to enter and begin its work.
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