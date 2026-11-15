Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward the capital, Riyadh, early Sunday, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement published on US social media platform X.
The coalition had previously announced that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Eastern Province.
In a separate announcement, al-Maliki confirmed that another unmanned aerial vehicle heading toward the same region had also been intercepted and destroyed. However, he provided no additional information about the aircraft or its launch point.
The latest developments followed similar incidents on Saturday, when the coalition reported intercepting and destroying two Houthi drones aimed at Riyadh and areas in southern Saudi Arabia.
The repeated interceptions come amid continued military tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom faces recurring missile and drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia became directly involved in Yemen's conflict in 2015, when a military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in support of the internationally recognized government after Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other territories.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement published on US social media platform X.
The coalition had previously announced that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Eastern Province.
In a separate announcement, al-Maliki confirmed that another unmanned aerial vehicle heading toward the same region had also been intercepted and destroyed. However, he provided no additional information about the aircraft or its launch point.
The latest developments followed similar incidents on Saturday, when the coalition reported intercepting and destroying two Houthi drones aimed at Riyadh and areas in southern Saudi Arabia.
The repeated interceptions come amid continued military tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom faces recurring missile and drone attacks.
Saudi Arabia became directly involved in Yemen's conflict in 2015, when a military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in support of the internationally recognized government after Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other territories.
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