Hamas Confirms Rafah Brigade Commander Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza
(MENAFN) Hamas' armed wing announced Sunday that Samir Mahmoud Abu Younis, who headed its Rafah brigade, was killed in an Israeli military attack targeting southern Gaza.
In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that Abu Younis, who also served on its General Military Council, died in a strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
The announcement followed an earlier statement from the Israeli military, which said it had conducted an operation in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency against a senior figure within Hamas' armed wing, without disclosing the person's identity.
Meanwhile, Nasser Medical Complex reported that an Israeli drone attack in Al-Mawasi had killed one Palestinian and injured two others.
Abu Younis had been appointed to lead the Rafah brigade following the death of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, who was killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis on Sept. 15.
The latest development comes amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israeli actions since the truce began have killed 1,643 Palestinians and injured another 5,964 as of Saturday.
The ministry also reported that Israel's military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 people injured, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
In addition to the extensive human toll, the conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that reconstruction efforts will cost around $71.4 billion.
In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that Abu Younis, who also served on its General Military Council, died in a strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
The announcement followed an earlier statement from the Israeli military, which said it had conducted an operation in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency against a senior figure within Hamas' armed wing, without disclosing the person's identity.
Meanwhile, Nasser Medical Complex reported that an Israeli drone attack in Al-Mawasi had killed one Palestinian and injured two others.
Abu Younis had been appointed to lead the Rafah brigade following the death of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, who was killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis on Sept. 15.
The latest development comes amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israeli actions since the truce began have killed 1,643 Palestinians and injured another 5,964 as of Saturday.
The ministry also reported that Israel's military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, has claimed more than 74,000 Palestinian lives and left over 176,000 people injured, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
In addition to the extensive human toll, the conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that reconstruction efforts will cost around $71.4 billion.
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