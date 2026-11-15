Alabbar, who developed the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, discussed the plan during a recent visit to Thailand. The investment is estimated at THB 160 billion to THB 170 billion, equivalent to around USD 5 billion.

In a recent media interview, the Emirati business tycoon said his company had studied investment opportunities in Bangkok for four years and spent about 18 months negotiating the current deal. He hopes to finalize an agreement within the next one to two weeks.

Eagle Hills will initially lead the project, while Emaar may join later to develop the retail and hotel components.

The development will cover roughly 32,000 to 48,000 square meters of leased land in Bangkok. It will include residences, retail spaces, offices, and hotels, though the exact location has not been disclosed.

The overall development is expected to take three to five years. The first year will go to detailed design and permits, and construction is likely to begin around 18 months into the process.

Alabbar said he would welcome the chance to build the world's tallest tower if regulations and government approvals allow it. He added that the design should reflect Thai identity, with Thai architects playing a leading role.

He previously met the Thai government under then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in 2024 to discuss investment. He also expressed interest in alternative construction technology for super-tall buildings, including methods that reduce reliance on conventional concrete.

Thailand would become Eagle Hills' first investment destination in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia considered as the next potential market.

Alabbar said the company focuses on long-term opportunities rather than short-term economic conditions, as its projects typically have development horizons of 10 to 15 years.

The comments come as Thailand's economy and property sector face slower growth and weaker market conditions. Foreign tourist arrivals fell 4.59% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Alabbar remained optimistic, describing Bangkok as the living heart of Asia and saying its tourism industry is growing by about 3%.

Beyond Bangkok, he is interested in acquiring or leasing coastal land for a large-scale resort, with sites covering about 4.8 million to 6.4 million square meters under consideration. He also said Eagle Hills would consider redeveloping the Khlong Toei Port area if the government opens it to private investors.

Spread the word More from TourismView AllLatest NewsSee AllBurj Khalifa developer eyes world's longest tower in BangkokTourism6 minutes agoBengal Vista Tours plans Arctic, Antarctic expeditions for BangladeshisTourism13 minutes agoAir cargo rates hit 2026 highs as peak season intensifiesCargo and Logistics30 minutes agoEmirates finalizes deal to acquire six Airbus A380s from lessorFleet and Aircraft38 minutes agoGermany introduces online student visa applications, scraps previous waiting listVisa and Travel Updatesabout 2 hours agoAll agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026Rosatom's Impact Team 2050 proposes global youth nuclear platform following 17 national dialoguesOthersNov 14, 2026SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026F1 confirms Qatar, Abu Dhabi finale as Imola dropped as backupEvents & ForumsNov 14, 2026SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026Turkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and RoutesNov 12, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Emirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5AviationNov 12, 2026Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026Most PopularSee AllBiman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026All agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 202634 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026Emirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5AviationNov 12, 2026