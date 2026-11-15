IRGC Accuses Israel of Misleading France Over Cyberattack Claims
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cautioned France on Saturday against being drawn into what it described as an Israeli "false flag" operation, following French accusations that an Iranian cyber unit was responsible for attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems.
Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi rejected the allegations as "ridiculous," arguing that Israel was promoting the accusations to increase international hostility toward Tehran and secure greater backing from European countries.
"Paris should beware of the Zionist regime's false flag trap," Mohebbi wrote on US social media platform X.
He further argued that the Revolutionary Guard does not deliberately target civilians, unlike the United States and Israel.
Earlier on Monday, French authorities identified Shahid Kaveh, a unit operating under the Revolutionary Guard's electronic warfare and cyber defense organization, as being behind the alleged cyber incidents.
France's Foreign Ministry stated that the attacks struck refrigeratio
n management systems across more than 700 retail outlets during the night of Oct. 11-12.
According to the ministry, the incidents resulted in significant material damage, fires and food losses estimated at tens of millions of euros.
In response, Paris announced that it intended to summon Iran's ambassador and pursue further European sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in the cyberattacks.
Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi rejected the allegations as "ridiculous," arguing that Israel was promoting the accusations to increase international hostility toward Tehran and secure greater backing from European countries.
"Paris should beware of the Zionist regime's false flag trap," Mohebbi wrote on US social media platform X.
He further argued that the Revolutionary Guard does not deliberately target civilians, unlike the United States and Israel.
Earlier on Monday, French authorities identified Shahid Kaveh, a unit operating under the Revolutionary Guard's electronic warfare and cyber defense organization, as being behind the alleged cyber incidents.
France's Foreign Ministry stated that the attacks struck refrigeratio
n management systems across more than 700 retail outlets during the night of Oct. 11-12.
According to the ministry, the incidents resulted in significant material damage, fires and food losses estimated at tens of millions of euros.
In response, Paris announced that it intended to summon Iran's ambassador and pursue further European sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in the cyberattacks.
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