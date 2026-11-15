MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host webcast at 8:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update on the ongoing HEROIC-PKP2 Phase I/II clinical trial of LX2020 for the treatment of PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM) on Monday, November 16, 2026.

A webcast will be held at 8:00 AM ET on November 16, 2026. Analysts and investors can access the live event through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of Lexeo's website. A replay will be available following the call.

About LX2020

LX2020 is an AAV-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM). Mutations in the PKP2 gene are the most common genetic cause of ACM, responsible for approximately 50% of cases and estimated to affect approximately 60,000 people in the United States. PKP2 deficiency in ACM can lead to myocardial cell death, fibrosis, heart dysfunction, rhythm abnormalities, and sudden cardiac death. LX2020 is designed to systemically deliver a functional, full-length PKP2 gene within an adeno-associated viral capsid, AAVrh10, to cardiomyocytes to restore the desmosomal complex and cell-to-cell adhesion. LX2020 is being evaluated in the single-arm, open-label, multi-center HEROIC-PKP2 Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT06109181 ). LX2020 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for PKP2-ACM, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Lexeo's expectations and plans regarding its current product candidates and programs and the anticipated benefits of its current product candidates. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“objective,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“design,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“develop,”“plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo's preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026, and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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