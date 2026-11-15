MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) received the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha before these were enshrined at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai for the third and final phase of exposition, an official said on Sunday.

The relics arrived at Namsai on Saturday at Nalung Helipad in Namsai before being taken to the Golden Pagoda, one of the prominent centres of Buddhist faith and heritage in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, the official said in a statement.

The inaugural event of the exposition was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein; Raghav Prasad Bhatnagar, Director General of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC); venerable members of the Buddhist Sangha; and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the exposition as an occasion of profound spiritual and cultural significance.

He said that the sacred relics symbolise the life, enlightenment and timeless teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Governor highlighted the relevance of Buddhist teachings in addressing contemporary challenges.

He noted that the message of peace, compassion, wisdom and non-violence assumes particular significance at a time when humanity faces conflict, intolerance and violence.

Governor Parnaik urged people to imbibe these values in their daily lives and contribute to building a society founded on harmony, dignity and mutual respect.

The Governor appreciated the collective efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Union government, the Arunachal Pradesh government, the National Museum in New Delhi, the International Buddhist Confederation, and all those associated with the exposition.

He acknowledged their contribution in bringing the sacred relics closer to devotees across Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein highlighted the rich and diverse Buddhist heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

He underlined the significance of the exposition in a state where Mahayana, Vajrayana and Theravada Buddhist traditions have flourished across generations.

He described the arrival of the sacred relics at Namsai as a rare opportunity for devotees to offer prayers and reconnect with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Earlier, more than 35,000 devotees paid homage to the sacred relics at Bomdila and the cumulative footfall at Tawang and Bomdila exceeded 66,000, the statement said.