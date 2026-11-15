MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Odisha on Monday to address an orientation programme for members of the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar, an official said on Sunday.

He will also inaugurate the Iconic Tower (Academic Building) of Sri Sri University in Cuttack during the visit, the official said in a statement.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Friday reviewed preparedness for the Vice-President's visit.

He chaired the state-level preparatory meeting at the conference hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, stressing the need to ensure all arrangements for the smooth, orderly and well-coordinated conduct of the visits.

During the meeting, senior officials reviewed arrangements for the reception and farewell programmes of both dignitaries, security, accommodation, transportation, convoy management, medical and healthcare services, fire safety, road repairs, sanitation, uninterrupted power and water supply, barricading and other related requirements.

Responsibilities have been assigned to various departments and district administrations.

The Collectors of Khordha and Kataka districts, Amrit Ruturaj and Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, will oversee the overall arrangements, an official said.

The twin city Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh will supervise security in Bhubaneswar, while the Kataka Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo will oversee security arrangements in Kataka district.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra will supervise the overall security arrangements across the state.

Garg interacted with the officials and stressed the need for close coordination among all departments and agencies to ensure the successful conduct of the visits.

She directed them to undertake field inspections and complete all assigned work within the stipulated deadlines to ensure foolproof preparations.

The meeting also emphasised coordination among the police and other agencies to put in place comprehensive security arrangements.

Adequate medical facilities, life-saving equipment and emergency medical teams will be deployed at the venues and locations to be visited by the dignitaries.

The State Home Department will set up a dedicated control room to monitor traffic and carcade movement in Bhubaneswar and Kataka, an official said.