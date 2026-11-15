Hundreds of Syrian Refugees Left Homeless After Camp Fire in Lebanon
(MENAFN) A major fire tore through a Syrian refugee settlement in eastern Lebanon on Saturday, destroying all 59 tents occupied by 75 families and leaving nearly 500 people homeless, according to eyewitness accounts.
The blaze erupted in Bar Elias, located in the Zahle district of the Bekaa Valley, where approximately 486 Syrian refugees were residing. The fire consumed the entire camp, leaving its residents without shelter or belongings.
No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident. However, Lebanese authorities had yet to issue an official statement explaining what caused the fire.
Lebanon has accommodated a substantial Syrian refugee population since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, placing significant pressure on the country's resources and public services.
Government estimates released in January put the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon at approximately 1.5 million, including close to 880,000 individuals officially registered with the United Nations refugee agency.
In an effort to address the refugee situation, the Lebanese government introduced a voluntary repatriation initiative in June 2025, seeking to support Syrians wishing to return to their homeland.
By the end of 2025, more than 500,000 Syrian refugees were reported or believed to have returned from Lebanon, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' annual report. Nearly 240,300 of these returns were classified as voluntary.
The blaze erupted in Bar Elias, located in the Zahle district of the Bekaa Valley, where approximately 486 Syrian refugees were residing. The fire consumed the entire camp, leaving its residents without shelter or belongings.
No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident. However, Lebanese authorities had yet to issue an official statement explaining what caused the fire.
Lebanon has accommodated a substantial Syrian refugee population since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, placing significant pressure on the country's resources and public services.
Government estimates released in January put the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon at approximately 1.5 million, including close to 880,000 individuals officially registered with the United Nations refugee agency.
In an effort to address the refugee situation, the Lebanese government introduced a voluntary repatriation initiative in June 2025, seeking to support Syrians wishing to return to their homeland.
By the end of 2025, more than 500,000 Syrian refugees were reported or believed to have returned from Lebanon, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' annual report. Nearly 240,300 of these returns were classified as voluntary.
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