NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKSPOT today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency exchange at OKSPOT, introducing a privacy-focused trading platform for users worldwide. The exchange allows users to register with an email address without uploading identity documents and access Bitcoin, Monero (XMR), and other supported digital assets.

Built around the principle of "Trade with Privacy," OKSPOT combines simplified registration with spot trading, deep liquidity, cryptocurrency withdrawals, and 24/7 customer support.

The launch comes amid growing discussions about personal data collection and identity verification across the cryptocurrency industry. While many centralized exchanges require extensive documentation before allowing users to trade, OKSPOT offers an email-based registration process without routine identity document uploads.

Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Trading

OKSPOT offers a no-KYC registration model that allows users to create accounts using an email address without submitting passports, government-issued identification, or selfie verification documents.

The platform aims to minimize personal information requirements while providing access to cryptocurrency trading through a web-based interface.

Key Features of the OKSPOT Exchange

OKSPOT offers email-based registration, global accessibility in supported jurisdictions, deep liquidity, cryptocurrency withdrawals, and 24/7 customer support. Its trading markets include Monero (XMR), Bitcoin, and other supported cryptocurrencies.

The platform also incorporates account security features such as passkeys, authenticator applications, and withdrawal controls. Its mobile-friendly website can be added to an iPhone or Android home screen for convenient access.

Trade Monero (XMR) Without Identity Document Uploads

Monero (XMR) is among the digital assets featured on OKSPOT. Known for its privacy-focused blockchain technology, Monero uses cryptographic mechanisms designed to obscure transaction details, including sender, receiver, and transaction amounts.

As some major cryptocurrency exchanges have reduced or discontinued support for privacy-focused assets, access to Monero trading markets has become an important consideration for XMR holders.

OKSPOT aims to address this demand by offering Monero trading alongside its privacy-focused registration model.

Spot Trading and Deep Liquidity

OKSPOT provides spot trading through supported USDT and USDC pairs. Users can access market orders for execution at available market prices and limit orders to specify their preferred buying or selling prices.

Its liquidity infrastructure is designed to support different order sizes and facilitate efficient market entry and exit.

Cryptocurrency Withdrawals and Fee Transparency

Users can select a supported cryptocurrency and network, enter a receiving wallet address, and review applicable transaction fees before confirming a withdrawal.

The withdrawal process is designed to avoid routine manual identity-review delays. Final transaction arrival times depend on the selected blockchain network and its operating conditions.

Account Security and Asset Protection

OKSPOT incorporates security features including passkeys, authenticator applications, and withdrawal controls.

The platform also states that it uses cold storage to keep the majority of customer assets offline. Users are encouraged to maintain strong security practices and never share passwords, authentication codes, or recovery credentials.

24/7 Customer Support

OKSPOT provides round-the-clock customer support for assistance with account access, deposits, trading, and withdrawals. Its Help Center also provides guidance on using the platform.

Getting Started With OKSPOT

Users can visit , register using an email address, verify their email, and activate available account security features. Once their accounts are funded with a supported cryptocurrency, they can explore available spot markets and begin trading.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is OKSPOT a no-KYC cryptocurrency exchange?

OKSPOT offers email-based registration without routine identity document uploads. Additional requirements may apply depending on applicable laws and platform policies.

Can users trade Monero (XMR) on OKSPOT?

Yes. Monero (XMR) is among its supported cryptocurrency trading options.

Does OKSPOT provide 24/7 customer support?

Yes. The platform offers round-the-clock support and a Help Center.

Does OKSPOT support mobile devices?

Yes. Its mobile-friendly website can be added to compatible iPhone and Android home screens.

How long do withdrawals take?

Processing and blockchain confirmation times vary depending on the cryptocurrency, network, and network conditions.

Availability

OKSPOT is now available at . Interested users can visit the website to explore its registration process, supported markets, and platform features.

About OKSPOT

OKSPOT is a cryptocurrency exchange focused on privacy-oriented registration and digital asset trading. Available at okspot.com, the platform offers spot trading in Bitcoin, Monero (XMR), and other supported cryptocurrencies through USDT and USDC markets. Its features include email-based registration, cryptocurrency withdrawals, account security tools, and 24/7 customer support.

Website:

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risks, including market volatility and the potential loss of invested capital. Digital asset services may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions depending on the user's jurisdiction. Users should review applicable laws, platform terms, and associated risks before using cryptocurrency exchange services.

Contact

Joseph C. Harper

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

