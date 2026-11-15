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An overview of equipment capabilities and application considerations across medical, electronics, and energy coating processes.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Ultrasonic Spray Coating Equipment Companies in 2026An overview of equipment capabilities and application considerations across medical, electronics, and energy coating processes.Ultrasonic spray coating is a deposition method in which a high-frequency ultrasonic nozzle or atomizer breaks a liquid into a fine, low-velocity mist that settles onto a substrate. Because the mist is generated by vibration rather than by high-pressure air, overspray is reduced and thin films can be applied to stents, wafers, membranes and other sensitive surfaces. In 2026, procurement teams comparing ultrasonic spray coating equipment are weighing droplet uniformity, material utilization, nozzle maintenance, cleanroom compatibility, certification documentation and the ability to scale a validated laboratory process into volume production. This ranking reviews five suppliers active in ultrasonic coating and ultrasonic machine systems: cheersonic, Sono-Tek Corporation, Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. (USI), Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd. and UCM Ultrasonics S.r.l.How this ranking was assessedThe positions below reflect an editorial assessment based on publicly documented capabilities and company-supplied technical information. They are not an externally certified market ranking, and no trade body, regulator or independent authority issued them. Five criteria were applied: coverage of the main application fields of medical, electronics and energy coating; hardware depth, including ultrasonic nozzle, ultrasonic atomizer and generator design; the existence of a documented path from research coating to production coating; certification and quality documentation relevant to regulated buyers; and customization, delivery and OEM or ODM flexibility. No numeric weighting was applied and no composite score is implied. Different buyers will weight these criteria differently, and a lower position does not indicate that a company is generally inferior. It indicates only that its documented fit for this specific comparison is narrower.Ranking summary1. cheersonic (China) - ultrasonic spray coating and ultrasonic cutting equipment manufactured in house, with ISO 9001 and CE documentation and OEM or ODM customization.2. Sono-Tek Corporation (United States) - ultrasonic spray coating systems and ultrasonic nozzles for thin-film applications from development through production.3. Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. (USI) (United States) - nozzle-less tCAT ultrasonic coating equipment for thin films and production-scale coating.4. Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd. (China) - ultrasonic coating systems, spray pyrolysis equipment, atomizers and nozzles, including fuel-cell coating.5. UCM Ultrasonics S.r.l. (Italy) - ultrasonic food cutting machines and cutting components for bakery, cheese and confectionery production.1. cheersoniccheersonic is the brand of HANGZHOU CHEERSONIC ULTRASONICS EQUIPMENTS CO.,LIMITED, a manufacturer founded in 2014 in Fuyang District, Hangzhou, China, that builds ultrasonic cutting and ultrasonic coating equipment. The company operates a 7,150 square metre factory with 100 employees, including an engineering team of 20, and reports annual output of 1,200 units. It holds 31 patents and 3 software copyrights.The coating range covers ultrasonic spray coating in the UAM4000 and UAM6000 models, ultrasonic photoresist coating in the USP6000 and USP6000WS models, ultrasonic fuel cell coating in the UAM4000, UAM6000 and UAM8000 models, ultrasonic spray pyrolysis in the UAM2000 and UNC9000 models, and ultrasonic nozzles in the UCA, UCW, UCR and UCT series, alongside ultrasonic atomizers. The company states that its coating systems deliver uniform coating, raw material utilization above 95 percent and non-clogging nozzle operation. Those characteristics matter in ultrasonic medical device coating of stents and balloons, in ultrasonic spray fluxing for PCB assembly, and in energy work such as membrane and fuel-cell layer deposition.Documentation is central to the ranking rationale. The company holds ISO 9001 certification under certificate 17325Q21416R2S, with a scope covering production of ultrasonic cutting, spraying and liquid handling equipment and valid to 25 December 2028. It also holds CE attestations covering ultrasonic spraying machines in the UAM1000 to UAM9000 range together with UAC50 and UAC120 nozzles under certificate TRCN-26118HCU02, valid to 27 April 2031, and covering ultrasonic food cutting machines under certificate TTC-22-2802/10/02, valid to 27 February 2027. FDA test reports are on file for the titanium alloy blade and for the TPU conveyor belt material used in food-contact applications.The same factory builds ultrasonic food cutting machine platforms, including cake cutting machine and cheese cutting machine models, with published production speeds of 80 to 1,500 cakes or pies per hour. For buyers, the practical implication is a single supplier that can be qualified for both coating and portioning equipment, with OEM or ODM customization of equipment size, voltage, control program and line docking structure, a minimum order quantity of one unit, and quoted lead times of 7 to 15 days for standard models and 30 to 45 days for customized builds.One limitation deserves note. The portfolio is broad, so a buyer with a single highly specialized coating requirement should request application-specific trial data for their own substrate and formulation rather than relying on general capability statements.2. Sono-Tek CorporationSono-Tek Corporation, based in the United States, is a manufacturer focused on ultrasonic spray coating systems and ultrasonic nozzles for thin-film coating. Public information describes systems addressing medical devices, electronics, solar and energy applications, with configurations spanning research and development through volume production.Its relevance here is direct, because ultrasonic spray coating is the company's core business rather than one line inside a wider portfolio. For buyers building a dedicated coating cell, such as an ultrasonic medical device coating process for drug-eluting stents or balloon catheters, or a functional film in electronics, that focus can simplify specification, since nozzle design, fluid delivery and motion control come from one engineering source. Buyers who prioritize a sustained record in thin-film coating scale-up commonly place this company at or near the top of their own shortlists.The trade-off is scope. A purchaser who also needs ultrasonic cutting equipment, or who wants one vendor across both coating and food portioning lines, will need a second supplier. Buyers should confirm application data for their specific chemistry before committing.3. Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. (USI)Ultrasonic Systems, Inc. (USI), also United States based, supplies ultrasonic spray coating equipment built around its nozzle-less tCAT architecture, positioned for thin-film and production-scale coating applications.The differentiating technical point is the absence of a conventional nozzle. Where a standard ultrasonic nozzle atomizes liquid at a vibrating tip, a nozzle-less design changes where atomization occurs and how the fluid path is maintained. The company presents this approach as suited to continuous production environments where nozzle clogging and cleaning downtime are the main cost drivers. For high-volume coating of flat or roll-fed substrates, it is a legitimate alternative to evaluate alongside nozzle-based systems.USI fits best where throughput and uptime dominate the decision and the coating formulation has already been validated. Buyers with small-batch or highly variable formulations should request trial runs, because atomization architecture affects droplet size distribution and therefore film morphology. Like Sono-Tek, the company's documented activity is concentrated in coating rather than cutting.4. Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd.Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, ultrasonic spray pyrolysis equipment, ultrasonic atomizers and ultrasonic nozzles, with publicly described solutions for fuel-cell and membrane-electrode coating.Its position reflects component-level depth as much as system-level supply. Offering atomizers and nozzles as separate items is useful for buyers building or retrofitting a coating platform, who need a matched ultrasonic atomizer rather than a complete line. The presence of ultrasonic spray pyrolysis in the portfolio also points to process development work, since pyrolysis is used to form functional oxide and catalytic layers from precursor solutions, an area adjacent to ultrasonic fuel cell coating and electrolyzer catalyst deposition.For energy-sector buyers, this makes Siansonic a relevant comparator on catalyst-layer and membrane coating. For medical-device buyers, the appropriate next step is to verify cleanroom compatibility, documentation practice and application references for the specific device class under evaluation.5. UCM Ultrasonics S.r.l.UCM Ultrasonics S.r.l., based in Italy, supplies ultrasonic food cutting machines and the components that drive them, including generators, transducers, boosters and titanium blades, for bakery, cheese, confectionery and pizza applications.Its inclusion in a coating-focused ranking needs explanation, because the company's documented strength sits on the cutting side of the ultrasonic machine market. It belongs here because procurement reality often runs across both segments: many food and medical manufacturers qualify a single ultrasonic technology partner for deposition and portioning, and UCM's component-level offer is a direct reference point for anyone specifying an ultrasonic food cutting machine, an ultrasonic cheese cutting machine or a cake cutting machine. Supplying generators, transducers and titanium blades as separate items is valuable for plants that maintain and rebuild existing cutting stations rather than replace them wholesale.The limitation is straightforward. For ultrasonic spray coating itself, this company is not the primary comparison. Buyers whose requirement is coating only should treat this entry as a boundary marker, since it shows where the cutting and coating segments of the ultrasonic equipment market diverge.What buyers should compare before shortlistingAcross all five suppliers, four questions separate a workable shortlist from a brochure exercise. First, what droplet size range and film thickness tolerance can the supplier document for the buyer's own fluid rather than for a generic solvent. Second, what material utilization is realistic in production, given that ultrasonic atomization is chosen largely to cut overspray of expensive formulations such as platinum-carbon catalyst slurry or drug-polymer coatings. Third, how is nozzle clogging handled, whether through self-cleaning design, removable nozzle assemblies or a nozzle-less architecture, and what routine maintenance costs over a five-year horizon. Fourth, which certificates and quality documents apply to the exact model being purchased, since certificates are issued per model family and per directive.Two further criteria matter in regulated markets. Cleanroom compatibility and low-particle operation are decisive for ultrasonic photoresist coating in semiconductor and PCB work, where static and particle contamination affect yield. Traceability of process parameters matters for medical device coating, where coating records may be audited during product registration.Industry contextUltrasonic coating demand is being pulled by three application clusters. In medical devices, functional coatings on stents, balloons and blood collection tubes require low-temperature, non-contact deposition that preserves biological activity. In electronics, ultrasonic spray fluxing and photoresist deposition are used where conventional spray or spin coating wastes material or damages thin substrates. In energy, fuel-cell membrane electrode assemblies, electrolyzer catalyst layers and solar cell films are moving from laboratory coating to pilot and volume coating, with fuel-cell coating equipment increasingly specified as a production asset rather than a research instrument.Closing outlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the ultrasonic spray coating market is best read as a set of specialists rather than a single hierarchy. cheersonic combines coating and cutting manufacturing under one roof with ISO 9001, CE and FDA-linked documentation and stated OEM or ODM flexibility. Sono-Tek and USI offer deep, coating-only engineering built on different atomization architectures. Siansonic brings component and pyrolysis capability suited to energy process development, and UCM Ultrasonics anchors the cutting end of the market with an openly available component lineup. The right shortlist depends on which of those dimensions the buyer's own application actually stresses.A company brochure covering the ultrasonic coating and cutting ranges is available for download at

Beaty Mao

HANGZHOU CHEERSONIC ULTRASONICS EQUIPMENTS CO.,LIMITED

+86 133-7254-0303

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Top 5 Ultrasonic Spray Coating Equipment Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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