New Israeli Drone Attack Kills Palestinian, Injures Others Across Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and two others sustained injuries in an Israeli drone attack targeting southern Gaza early Sunday, as Israeli military actions continue despite the existing ceasefire agreement, according to medical sources.
The strike hit the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, medical personnel at Nasser Medical Complex reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli military activity continued in northern Gaza, where a drone dropped explosive devices on residential buildings and tents housing displaced families in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia. Local sources also reported ongoing artillery bombardment in the northwestern part of the territory.
The latest casualties follow another Israeli drone attack on Saturday, which killed two Palestinians and injured three others in the Al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza, according to medical reports.
Data from Gaza's Health Ministry indicates that Israeli breaches of the ceasefire, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have resulted in 1,643 Palestinian deaths and 5,964 injuries as of Saturday.
The overall humanitarian toll remains significantly higher since the beginning of Israel's military campaign in October 2023, with more than 74,000 Palestinians killed and over 176,000 injured, according to ministry figures. Women and children account for the majority of those affected.
Beyond the loss of life, the conflict has devastated approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding the territory will require around $71.4 billion.
The strike hit the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, medical personnel at Nasser Medical Complex reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli military activity continued in northern Gaza, where a drone dropped explosive devices on residential buildings and tents housing displaced families in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia. Local sources also reported ongoing artillery bombardment in the northwestern part of the territory.
The latest casualties follow another Israeli drone attack on Saturday, which killed two Palestinians and injured three others in the Al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza, according to medical reports.
Data from Gaza's Health Ministry indicates that Israeli breaches of the ceasefire, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have resulted in 1,643 Palestinian deaths and 5,964 injuries as of Saturday.
The overall humanitarian toll remains significantly higher since the beginning of Israel's military campaign in October 2023, with more than 74,000 Palestinians killed and over 176,000 injured, according to ministry figures. Women and children account for the majority of those affected.
Beyond the loss of life, the conflict has devastated approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding the territory will require around $71.4 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment