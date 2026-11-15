MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The DDA has planned a series of activities at Delhi's three prominent heritage locations, including Deer Park and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, to observe World Heritage Week from November 19 to 21, an official said on Sunday.

The three-day festival will have heritage walks, cultural performances, block printing and calligraphy workshops in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', said the official in a statement.

The three-day programme will feature a Heritage Walk at Deer Park, Hauz Khas, a Heritage Evening at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and a Heritage and Creativity Day at Coronation Park, it said.

The celebrations, being organised on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Singh Sandhu, will begin on November 19 with a heritage walk for school students at Deer Park, Hauz Khas in association with INTACH Delhi Chapter.

The walk will cover important heritage structures, including Bagh-I-Alam ka Gumbad, Kali Gumbad, Tohfe Wala Gumbad and Munda Gumbad, along with Hauz Khas Tank and Fort, the statement said.

Students will also learn about the historical significance of these structures and the importance of rejuvenation and conservation of water bodies, it said.

A heritage walk for the general public will be organised at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on November 20, which will introduce participants to the historical and architectural significance of the area and cover important monuments, including Jamali Kamali, Metcalfe Folly (Balban's Tomb), Metcalfe Boathouse and Quli Khan's Tomb, along with the Mehrauli Interpretation Centre, it said.

The evening will conclude with a cultural evening by renowned international violinist Johar Ali Khan, it said.

The third day, November 21, will be dedicated to heritage and creativity at Coronation Park with a heritage talk for students from Delhi University and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University will be organised, said the DDA statement.

The session will focus on heritage and sustainability, including iconography in Indian art and architectural heritage. The programme will also feature block printing and calligraphy workshops for students at Coronation Park, giving them an opportunity to explore traditional art forms through hands-on activities, it said.