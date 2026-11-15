Two Arrested for Rajasthan Railway Blast Handled by Pakistan Operative

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): A handler in Pakistan known as "Shah" provided the IED and specified the location for the blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near a 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Dinesh MN said on Sunday. This comes after two people were arrested in connection with the case.

A joint team from Ganganagar police and the ATS, with assistance from Gurdaspur (Punjab) Police, arrested the two accused a day earlier. "A joint team from Ganganagar and the ATS, with the assistance of the Gurdaspur (Punjab) Police, arrested two individuals yesterday... They have confessed to their involvement and will be produced before the court. Furthermore, their mobile records and other evidence gathered during our investigation have established their specific roles in the incident. They had visited the area three times; the first two attempts were unsuccessful, and they ultimately carried out the blast on the 3rd. We have recovered evidence confirming that a handler in Pakistan, known as Shah, provided them with the IED and specified the location; they executed the blast at his direction," he said.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab. This development came following an investigation by the district police with input from security agencies. The incident had occured on November 3. Police have also detained other individuals of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the blast. According to the information received, the case was solved with the help of inputs from Sri Ganganagar Police and coordination with security agencies. Following the arrests, police have launched an intensive interrogation of the accused to ascertain further details about the incident and establish the role of other persons. Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash and Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are personally questioning the accused as part of the investigation. IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary is conducting the investigation into the entire case. (ANI)