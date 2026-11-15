Sunetra Pawar Welcomes Amit Shah Amid Delimitation Bill Discussions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar on Sunday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Pune airport. In a post on X, Sunetra Pawar wrote, "Today, we welcomed the Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amitbhai Shah, at Pune Airport."

Shah's visit comes amid a political discussion over the proposed delimitation exercise, with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule stating that her party is open in principle to supporting the proposal if it provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, instead of a population-based proportional increase, along with the implementation of women's reservation. The Centre plans to introduce legislation, including the Delimitation Bill, 2026, to increase the Lok Sabha's seating capacity from 543 to 850 seats, with up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat welcomed Sule's position, saying that an increase in constituencies would make it easier for elected representatives to serve people amid a growing population and an increasing number of voters. Speaking to reporters, Shirsat said that the growing population and increasing number of voters in constituencies had made it difficult for elected representatives to carry out their work. "If constituencies are increased, it will make it easier for representatives to serve the people and also benefit citizens," he said. He further said that Sule had taken the stand with a similar objective and urged people to view it positively. "I believe Supriya Sule has taken this stand with a similar objective, and we should look at it positively. I congratulate her," he said. Appreciating Sule for her position, Shirsat said recognising good work irrespective of political affiliations required courage. "Appreciating good work, irrespective of political affiliations, takes courage, and Supriya Sule has demonstrated that," he added. (ANI)