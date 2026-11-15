Babulal Marandi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary

Jharkhand Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi on Sunday targeted Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Parliament House to offer floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, calling it "deeply distressing" that the Congress party appears "uncomfortable with honouring or paying tribute to great tribal icons."

Speaking in Giridih on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Marandi noted that President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had paid floral tributes to the tribal icon in Parliament earlier in the day, and alleged that Gandhi's failure to attend reflected the Congress party's "true attitude toward tribal communities."

"Today, 15 November, marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Across the entire nation, this day is being observed as 'Janjati Gaurav Divas'," Marandi said, pointing out that top constitutional dignitaries had gathered at Parliament to honour the tribal freedom fighter.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's absence from the ceremony, the Jharkhand LoP alleged that it exposed the Congress party's attitude toward tribal communities. "It was expected that the LoP Rahul Gandhi would also pay his respects to this great tribal icon. He did not even deem it appropriate to visit Parliament House to offer floral tributes. This reflects the Congress party's true attitude toward tribal communities. It is deeply distressing to learn that the Congress party appears uncomfortable with honouring or paying tribute to great tribal icons," Marandi stated.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended greetings on X to the people of Jharkhand on the state's Foundation Day, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda at his memorial in Kokar on Sunday on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, coinciding with the state's Foundation Day. Speaking to ANI, CM Soren emphasised the significance of the day for the state and its tribal history. "Today is a very proud and important day for the country. Today marks the 151st birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda... He is an inspiration. He gave direction to the lives of people across the country and left such a lasting legacy that it cannot be erased. We are proud that such a great soul was born on the soil of Jharkhand," he said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, a date which coincides with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Born in 1875 into the Munda tribe, he led a tribal religious millenarian movement against British rule across the tribal belt of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century.