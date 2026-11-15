Harsh Sanghavi Marks Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday participated in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations held at Nanapondha in Valsad district to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as per the release.

After the programme, while returning, he made a visit to the residence of his former Yuva Morcha colleague, Vipul Raut, demonstrating his simplicity and affection towards party workers. Sanghavi warmly interacted with Vipul and his family, enquired about their well-being, shared tea and reminisced about old memories, the release said.

Earlier, Sanghavi visited the renowned Jain pilgrimage site of Mahudi in Gandhinagar district today and offered prayers to Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Prabhu. He said offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Shri Ghantakarna Swami at this sacred place brought him immense spiritual joy, according to the release. Sanghavi prayed for Gujarat's continued progress, peace and prosperity, and the well-being of all its citizens. Mansa MLA JS. Patel and other dignitaries were also present and offered prayers.

Mahudi, historically known as Madhupuri, is a prominent Shwetambar Jain pilgrimage centre. The tirth houses temples dedicated to all 24 Jain Tirthankaras, alongside the separate shrine of Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir, revered as one of the guardians and protectors of Jainism. Unlike the Tirthankaras, Ghantakarna Mahavir is worshipped as a protective deity, and devotees turn to him for strength in difficult times and to overcome obstacles. (ANI)