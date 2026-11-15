Suvendu Adhikari Visits Howrah Gurdwara Ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited a Gurdwara in Howrah ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations to offer prayers and pay his respects. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Adhikari lauded the contributions of the Sikh community to the nation and Sanatan Dharma, emphasising that they are true patriots. "These people are patriots; they have protected our Sanatan Dharma. I have offered prayers in accordance with their own customs," Adhikari said. Taking a swipe at political opponents over the definition and appeasement of minority communities, the BJP leader remarked that the term "minority" encompasses several other groups beyond just one community. "Minority does not refer to just one community. Sikhs are also a minority," Adhikari stated. Further criticising past administrative narratives, he added, "The previous government interpreted minority as meaning only Muslims, whereas Buddhists and Jains are also minorities." This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 24, 2026. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service. Across India, devotees observed the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. In Amritsar, thousands of devotees took holy dips in the Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The holy shrine was illuminated, and hymns were recited as devotees participated in kirtans and langars (community feasts). Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night. (ANI)