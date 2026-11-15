Telangana Unveils Logo and Mascot for 8th Khelo India Youth Games

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday unveiled the logo and mascot for the 8th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), scheduled to be held in Telangana from December 11 to 22.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed special emphasis on connecting the youth with sports and integrating sports into the broader vision of the country's development, according to a release.

Games Overview

Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to converge in Telangana for the Games, which will be held across six cities: Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, from December 11 to 22.

The Telangana edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature 29 disciplines, comprising 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events. Softball will be included as a competitive discipline in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time.

Logo and Mascot

The mascot,“Neelamani”, represents energy, agility and determination, embodying the spirit of youth and sportsmanship. The tagline,“Khel Ka Junoon, Telangana Ki Jaan Aur Pehchaan”, captures the passion for sports as an integral part of Telangana's identity.