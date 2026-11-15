Ex-Muslim Sahil is an Indian YouTuber and activist known for livestreamed debates on Islam and religious beliefs. Raised in a devout Muslim family, he became active in religious outreach before questioning his faith during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Ex-Muslim Sahil, a YouTuber and activist known for his public debates on Islam and criticism of religious practices, has alleged that he was attacked by a group of around 12 people in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place in the Vashi area on Saturday night, November 14.

Sahil shared a video on social media showing blood on his face and an injury to his hand. He claimed that the attackers targeted him because of his views on Islam and said he could have been killed had he not managed to escape.

According to Sahil, he had gone to Vashi with some new friends when a group of people from Dharavi, where he had previously lived, attacked him. He also claimed that he was unarmed.

Ex ExMuslim Sahil has been attacked in Mumbai Real Islam with Sahil (@ExmuslimSahil) November 14, 2026

Except for minor bruises, @ExmuslimSahil is fine.

@MumbaiPolice will ensure that the criminals who attacked him face the law. Neeraj Atri (@AtriNeeraj) November 15, 2026

Ex Ex Muslim Sahil was att@cked in Mumbai

Isलाम की सच्चाई सामने लाने पर हमारे शांतिप्रिय मज़हब के शांतिदूतों से रहा नहीं गया....इनके पास कोई तरीका नहीं बचा जिससे यह लोग अपने दीन को डिफेंड कर सकें।

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा | #JanjatiyaGauravDiwas | #BirsaMunda | #INDvsNZ Netizen (@Neti_zen_) November 15, 2026

Mumbai Police had not issued an official statement or confirmed the circumstances of the alleged attack when the incident was reported on Sunday. The identities and motives of the alleged attackers have also not been independently established.

Who is Ex-Muslim Sahil?

Ex-Muslim Sahil is an Indian YouTuber and activist who rose to prominence through online discussions questioning Islamic beliefs, religious practices and interpretations of religious texts.

He became known for hosting lengthy livestreams on YouTube, during which he invited Islamic scholars and clerics to discuss theological questions. His content attracted thousands of viewers, particularly young people interested in debates about religion, belief and atheism.

Sahil was among the early prominent Indian voices in the Ex-Muslim movement, a community of people who have left Islam or no longer identify with the religion and publicly discuss their experiences and reasons for doing so.

Over the years, his online following grew considerably. According to a November 2026 report by India Today, his Ex-muslim Sahil Uncensored YouTube channel had around 2.75 lakh subscribers. His social media accounts also attracted hundreds of thousands of followers.

His popularity was largely built on livestreams that sometimes continued for several hours. During these sessions, he questioned religious interpretations, discussed subjects that he considered problematic in Islamic theology and invited clerics to respond to his arguments.

Sahil's journey into activism began from within a religious environment. According to his account, he was born into a devout Muslim family and was actively involved in religious activities while growing up.

He attended meetings of the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim religious movement focused on encouraging people to follow Islamic teachings. He also participated in dawah, which refers to inviting or encouraging others to embrace Islam.

His involvement in religious activities gave him an opportunity to study Islamic teachings more closely.

However, his outlook began changing during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He started questioning the existence of God and sought answers from religious scholars and preachers.

Sahil was reportedly dissatisfied with the explanations he received. Instead of keeping his questions private, he decided to create a YouTube platform where he could discuss his doubts with other people.

He also began inviting members of the ulema, or Islamic scholarly community, to participate in discussions and answer his questions.

These conversations gradually developed into longer debates on religious beliefs, interpretations of scriptures and the role of faith in everyday life.

His channel attracted viewers who wanted to question religious teachings, while his criticism also made him a polarising figure among people who disagreed with his views.

Why did Sahil become popular on YouTube?

Sahil's approach was different from that of many conventional religious commentators. Rather than limiting his content to recorded videos, he frequently conducted extended livestreams in which viewers could follow debates and discussions in real time.

He challenged clerics to explain religious concepts and questioned interpretations that he found difficult to accept.

His debates often attracted thousands of viewers, helping him establish a following among people interested in atheism, religious criticism and the Ex-Muslim movement.

Bangladeshi Couple Executed- Was it Islamic? Real Islam with Sahil (@ExmuslimSahil) October 23, 2026

Maulana Muhammad Ismail Vs Ex ExMuslim Sahil Debate: Concept of Allah in Islam Real Islam with Sahil (@ExmuslimSahil) October 9, 2026

He also became a familiar face in discussions involving religious freedom and the experiences of people who leave their faith.

By 2025, Sahil had become one of the more recognisable Indian personalities associated with the Ex-Muslim movement. His main YouTube channel had previously crossed 5 lakh subscribers before being blocked by YouTube in 2023, according to India Today.

His secondary channel, Exmuslim Sahil Uncensored, continued to attract viewers.

One of the biggest developments in Sahil's personal and online journey came in October 2025, when he announced that he was stepping away from activism and returning to Islam.

The announcement surprised many of his followers, who had known him for years as a vocal critic of Islamic theology.

In a video posted before he deleted his main channel, Sahil said he was ending his livestreams and would no longer continue his activism.

However, he clarified that his decision was not the result of a spiritual awakening and did not mean that he would begin defending Islamic beliefs.

The decision was connected to his mother's final wish.

Sahil's mother had been unwell, and he later shared an emotional message about her death on social media. In an October 1, 2025, post, he wrote, "Meri jaan mujhe hamesha ke liye chhodkar chali gayi" (My life has left me forever).

He also said that his mother's last wish was to be buried at the Dharavi cemetery in Mumbai and that he had fulfilled it.

His decision to return to Islam was widely discussed within the Ex-Muslim community. Fellow activist Harris Sultan also publicly expressed support for Sahil during the difficult period.

The episode showed how his personal circumstances could influence decisions that had a major impact on his public identity and activism.

Sahil's latest video has again put him in the spotlight.

He claimed that a group of around 12 people from Dharavi attacked him when he visited Vashi with some new friends on Saturday night.

In the video, he showed blood on his face and an injury to his hand. He alleged that the group wanted to kill him because of his views on Islam.

"I had gone to a place in Vashi with my new friends and a group of people from Dharavi, where I resided earlier, attacked me. They wanted to kill me," he said.

Sahil also referred to the February 2026 attack on fellow Ex-Muslim activist Saleem Wastik in Ghaziabad. Wastik was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen inside his office and was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Referring to that incident, Sahil said the alleged attackers in his case should face similar legal consequences if found guilty. He claimed that he narrowly escaped death.

He later indicated that he would not stop speaking about his views, declaring, "Ab Sahil nahi rukega. Islam ki haqeeqat logo ko batayega" (Sahil will not stop now. He will tell people what he believes is the reality of Islam).

However, the allegations surrounding the Mumbai incident remain subject to police investigation. There has been no official confirmation of the number or identity of the attackers, or of the motive Sahil has alleged.

What is the Ex-Muslim movement?

The Ex-Muslim movement brings together people who have left Islam, no longer identify with the religion or wish to discuss their doubts and experiences publicly.

Many use online platforms to speak about religious beliefs, personal freedom, atheism and the difficulties they say they faced while questioning or leaving their faith.

The internet has played an important role in bringing such individuals together. YouTube livestreams, social media discussions and online communities allow people to exchange experiences without necessarily revealing their identities.

Sahil became one of the visible Indian voices in this space. Other internationally known activists associated with Ex-Muslim discussions include Maryam Namazie, Harris Sultan, Zafar Heretic, Adam Seeker and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

The movement is not a single organisation with a common leadership or set of beliefs. People associated with it have different reasons for leaving Islam and different positions on religion, politics and society.

For some, the focus is atheism and freedom of belief. Others concentrate on questioning religious interpretations or discussing the social pressures they associate with leaving their former faith.

Sahil's journey, including his decision to step away from activism in 2025 and his latest allegations in Mumbai, has, nevertheless, drawn attention to the personal and public challenges faced by people who openly discuss their religious beliefs.