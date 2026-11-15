Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Mines Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz early Sunday, according to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.
The Iranian naval force said the vessels were allegedly attempting to navigate through the strategic passage without detection, using a route it considers unauthorized. Both ships had reportedly turned off their navigation equipment and automatic identification systems while making their way through the area.
According to the statement, the vessels suffered explosions after striking the mines, resulting in major fires onboard. However, no details were provided regarding the tankers' identities or whether anyone was injured or killed.
The latest incident follows a similar announcement made Friday, when the Iranian naval force reported that two oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire while attempting to navigate through the southern section of the strait using an “unauthorized route.”
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy has also cautioned shipping operators against entering the waterway without first coordinating their movements with its maritime traffic control center.
The developments come as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for transporting energy resources and other commodities.
Control over navigation through the strategic passage has also emerged as a major point of discussion in ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the United States.
The Iranian naval force said the vessels were allegedly attempting to navigate through the strategic passage without detection, using a route it considers unauthorized. Both ships had reportedly turned off their navigation equipment and automatic identification systems while making their way through the area.
According to the statement, the vessels suffered explosions after striking the mines, resulting in major fires onboard. However, no details were provided regarding the tankers' identities or whether anyone was injured or killed.
The latest incident follows a similar announcement made Friday, when the Iranian naval force reported that two oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire while attempting to navigate through the southern section of the strait using an “unauthorized route.”
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy has also cautioned shipping operators against entering the waterway without first coordinating their movements with its maritime traffic control center.
The developments come as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for transporting energy resources and other commodities.
Control over navigation through the strategic passage has also emerged as a major point of discussion in ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the United States.
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