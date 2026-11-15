Navy Foils Maritime Infiltration Attempt: JAF
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Royal Naval Force on Saturday intercepted a person attempting to infiltrate Jordanian territorial waters by swimming, an official military source at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)–Arab Army General Command said.
In a statement, the source added that the naval personnel rushed to the location and detained the inflitrtaor and referred him to the relevant authorities.
The source reaffirmed the force's readiness to counter infiltration and smuggling attempts along Jordan's maritime borders and stop tampering with the Kingdom's national security.
//Petra// AO
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