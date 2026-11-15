Amman Stock Exchange Down 0.15%
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE)'s benchmark index fell 0.15% to 4,047 points on Sunday, as the turnover totalled JD 9.7 million.
A total of 3.2 million shares changed hands in 2,999 transactions. Of the 91 companies traded, 28 posted gains, 31 others declined, while 32 closed flat.
On sector-related performance, the industrial index dropped 1.49%, while the services and financial indices rose 0.17% and 0.10%, respectively.
//Petra// AO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment