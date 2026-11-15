MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE)'s benchmark index fell 0.15% to 4,047 points on Sunday, as the turnover totalled JD 9.7 million.

A total of 3.2 million shares changed hands in 2,999 transactions. Of the 91 companies traded, 28 posted gains, 31 others declined, while 32 closed flat.

On sector-related performance, the industrial index dropped 1.49%, while the services and financial indices rose 0.17% and 0.10%, respectively.

//Petra// AO