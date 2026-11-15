MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A Russian drone struck a private company in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. The attack set a garage building on fire. Rescuers extinguished the blaze," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, no one was killed or injured.

Russian drone strikes bus in Kharkiv

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging businesses, warehouses and houses.