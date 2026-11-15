Invaders Hit Company In Chuhuiv With Drone, Fire Breaks Out
"A Russian drone struck a private company in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. The attack set a garage building on fire. Rescuers extinguished the blaze," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, no one was killed or injured.Read also: Russian drone strikes bus in Kharkiv
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging businesses, warehouses and houses.
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