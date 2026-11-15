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The French government has temporarily banned the sale and use of certain pyrotechnic devices that have frequently been used against police officers during riots and public disturbances.

The relevant decision has been published in the Official Journal of the French Republic, outlining restrictions that apply nationwide until November 27, inclusive.

The ban covers the sale and use of several types of pyrotechnic products, including firecrackers, fireworks rockets, pyrotechnic batteries, Roman candles and mortar-style fireworks.

The measure is aimed at preventing these devices from being used to cause injuries and disrupt public order during periods of unrest.

A source within the French government told the newspaper Le Parisien that such products are increasingly being used for purposes other than festive celebrations.

"These devices are no longer being used during celebrations; they are being used to injure people," the source said.

The temporary restrictions reflect the government's concerns over the misuse of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices during public disturbances, particularly incidents involving confrontations with law enforcement officers.