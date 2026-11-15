MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

SONGKHLA, Nov 15 (NNN) -- Three Malaysian tourists were fined a total of 12,000 baht (approximately RM1,447) by Thai police after they were found obstructing traffic and making illegal vehicle modifications along Phetkasem Road in Hat Yai early Sunday morning.

Hat Yai Police Station Deputy Traffic Inspector, Police Lieutenant Prut Pattanapran, said the three men, aged between 26 and 30, together with a Thai national, were summoned to the police station after officers received public complaints about their actions.

He said the incident occurred at about 12.30 am and involved three Malaysian-registered cars, coloured blue, red and white, and a black car belonging to the Thai national, travelling in a convoy along the road.

“The driver of the black car at the front was believed to be recording a video for social media content, while the group of vehicles made several U-turns, revved their engines loudly and obstructed traffic,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Prut said their actions angered local residents before footage of the incident went viral on social media.

“The group of tourists was believed to have been recording social media content while carrying out these stunts and may not have been aware of Thailand's traffic regulations,” he said.

He said all the suspects pleaded guilty and paid fines of 4,000 baht (approximately RM482) each before being released on Sunday.

Prut advised foreign tourists to understand, respect and comply with Thai laws throughout their stay in the country to avoid breaking the law.

--NNN