MENAFN - IANS) Nainital, Nov 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday highlighted the steps taken by the state government to ensure women empowerment, emphasising that true respect for women lies in ensuring equal opportunities.

Speaking at the Nari Shakti Samman Ceremony at Kaladhungi in Nainital, CM Dhami said: "True respect for women lies in ensuring they receive equal opportunities in every field, that their decisions are given importance, that their talents are recognised, that they get opportunities to move forward, they become self-reliant, aware, advance in every sphere, and are free to fulfill their dreams."

He noted that this is because when a woman is empowered, the family is empowered; when the family is empowered, society is empowered; and when society is empowered, the state and the nation also become empowered.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister announced the registration of 70 additional gypsies at the Corbett Tiger Reserve to create employment opportunities for women.

He also honoured 22 women who have made significant contributions in the fields of sports, education, agriculture, self-employment, and various other sectors.

Congratulating the awardees, CM Dhami said that the achievements of women serve as an inspiration for society.

He added that the event was not merely a felicitation ceremony but an opportunity to pay tribute to the courage, struggle, hard work, and accomplishments of women.

He praised the women of Uttarakhand for playing a crucial role in the state's development despite difficult geographical conditions, while managing family responsibilities, agriculture, livestock rearing, and social duties.

Recalling his childhood memories, the Chief Minister said he had witnessed his mother managing family responsibilities amid limited resources and numerous challenges and that her struggles, discipline, and hard work continue to inspire him.

"The determination and resilience of the women of the hills are stronger and higher than the Himalayas," he remarked.

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women's empowerment has gained new momentum.

"Programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have brought positive changes to women's lives. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, is also a significant step towards strengthening women's leadership," he underlined.

Moreover, CM Dhami said the state government is continuously working for the dignity, safety, and self-reliance of women.

"Women in Uttarakhand have been given 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government services and 33 per cent reservation in cooperative societies. More than five lakh rural women are associated with over 71,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, enabling them to improve their families' economic conditions through self-employment," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that more than 3.5 lakh women in the state have become 'Lakhpati Didis' and through the 'Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana', market access is being provided to products made by women's self-help groups.

He added that efforts are also being made to make women economically self-reliant through the 'Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana'.

He also mentioned about the House of Himalayas brand, launched to provide national and international markets for Uttarakhand's traditional products, saying that it is becoming an important means of economic empowerment for women.

"Around 5,500 women are associated with the initiative, and the brand has recorded sales of more than Rs 6 crore so far," the Uttarakhand CM said, adding that promoting local products is strengthening the rural economy.

He also highlighted that under the state government's 'Nanda Gaura Yojana', eligible girls are receiving financial assistance of Rs 11,000 at birth and Rs 51,000 after passing Class 12.

"To ensure women's safety and equal rights, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented in the state. The government's objective is to provide women with a safe environment, dignified opportunities, and all necessary support for self-reliance," CM Dhami said.

During the event, the Chief Minister also made important announcements related to the development of the Kaladhungi region, including the installation of 200 electricity poles at various locations and construction of a new road in Nawaad Tok Sailani of Gram Gujrauda in the Kaladhungi Assembly constituency.

He also announced the construction of a mini stadium in Kaladhungi, widening of the road connecting the Godapadav Bypass Route to Bajwalpur-Kishanpur villages, upgradation of Kaladhungi Hospital, adding that the initiatives would strengthen infrastructure in the area and create new employment opportunities while improving public facilities.