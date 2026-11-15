MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Music composer Raghav Sachar has created a new rendition of the devotional song 'Uga Suraj Dev', and has released it during Chhath Pooja.

On Sunday, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the music video of the rendition on santoor.

He also penned a long note as he wrote,“As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, let's embrace the spirit of devotion, gratitude and positivity”.

“Presenting my Santoor rendition of the beautiful devotional song 'Uga Suraj Dev', a melody that beautifully reflects the faith, devotion and spiritual essence of this sacred festival. Share this soulful rendition with your friends and family and spread the festive spirit”, he added.

Talking about Chhath Pooja, it is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, believed to be the protector of children and giver of prosperity. It is a the 4-day festival, and is celebrated predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

It is observed with immense devotion, discipline and elaborate rituals. Devotees, particularly women, observe rigorous fasts, often abstaining from food and water for extended periods. The celebrations begin with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, when devotees break their day-long fast after sunset. The most significant rituals involve offering Arghya to the setting sun on the third day and the rising sun the following morning, usually at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

Devotees prepare traditional offerings such as thekua, fruits and sugarcane. Unlike many Hindu festivals, Chhath Pooja involves worshipping both the setting and rising sun, symbolising gratitude, renewal, life and the continuity of nature.