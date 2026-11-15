Ripun Bora Predicts BJP Defeat in 2029 Amid Growing Public Backlash

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on Sunday claimed that people are waking up against what he termed a "dictatorial" government, predicting that slogans of "Remove BJP, build the country" and "Remove Modi, build the country" will echo in every household by 2029.

Speaking to reporters here, Bora asserted that the ruling dispensation's "time is almost up" and targeted the Central and Arunachal Pradesh governments over rising prices, alleged favouritism toward corporate houses, and the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), claiming public backlash is growing against policies that harm ordinary citizens.

"Predicting a political shift ahead of the next general elections, the Congress leader said people were awakening to oppose the ruling party. By 2029, the slogans 'Remove BJP, build the country' and 'Remove Modi, build the country' will echo in every home," he said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of functioning in an "autocratic" manner, Bora questioned the state of democracy and freedom of expression in the country. "Tell me, where is democracy? People do not have freedom, and nobody has the right to speak up. If you say something against the government, write something on Facebook, or write a poem, they will throw you in jail," he alleged.

"The government's time is almost up; they are counting their days. Look at the price of things-who is this government really for? Is it for Adani, Ambani, or the common people?" he said.

While acknowledging the need for electricity generation, Bora said development projects should not come at the cost of displacing or harming residents. "We definitely need electricity from these projects, but what is the point of having electricity if our public gets ruined? If the public is not settled, what good will the electricity do us? The government needs to be careful and should not go ahead with projects that cause people harm," Bora stated, alleging that policies were being driven to benefit "capitalists" rather than ordinary citizens.

He also criticised police action against demonstrators at Jantar Mantar and condemned the arrest of activists opposing large hydropower projects, including the Upper Siang dam. Referring to the detention of Assam-based indigenous land rights activist Pranab Doley from Bokakhat under the National Security Act (NSA), Bora claimed that Doley was jailed merely for speaking up for the land rights of tribal communities.

The proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh has drawn opposition from several indigenous groups, who have been protesting against pre-feasibility survey activities over concerns of displacement and environmental impact. The Central and State governments, however, have maintained that the project is currently only at the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) stage and is aimed at bolstering water and energy security while helping mitigate flood risks.