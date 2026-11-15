MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN) -- ASEAN unveiled a new logo and an updated flag at the opening of its 49th summit in Manila on Sunday, marking the bloc's expansion to 11 member states following Timor-Leste's admission.

ASEAN leaders watched as the updated flag was raised at the Philippine International Convention Centre, where Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presided over the ceremony in his capacity as ASEAN chair.

The Philippines' Presidential Communications Office said the updated flag features 11 rice stalks, one for each member state, enclosed within a red-and-white circle against a blue background.

The 11 rice stalks symbolise ASEAN's expansion to 11 member states.

“This year, the Cebu Protocol marked another step in that journey, reflecting an ASEAN of 11 that has shaped the future together,” Marcos said at the opening ceremony.

--NNN