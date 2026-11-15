MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Japan's Ministry of Defence is preparing a new strategic framework outlining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in national security, including within the country's armed forces.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced the initiative, saying the new framework will establish the future direction for AI adoption across the Ministry of Defence and the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

The strategy, titled "Defense AI Vision", is expected to provide guidelines for integrating artificial intelligence into defence and security operations.

According to Koizumi, the document will be officially unveiled at the end of November 2026.

The initiative reflects Japan's efforts to expand the use of emerging technologies in its defence sector and establish a coordinated approach to incorporating AI into military and national security activities.

The new framework is expected to serve as a basis for determining how artificial intelligence can be utilised across Japan's defence institutions in the coming years.