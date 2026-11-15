MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The attack injured a 70-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. They sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to their faces, torsos and limbs," the statement said.

Evacuees from Oleshky promptly issued documents and bank cards – Lubinets

The injured victims went to hospital on their own. Doctors are currently providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces shelled 33 settlements in the Kherson region on November 14, damaging houses and vehicles.

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