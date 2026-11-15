Warehouses Catch Fire In Vyshhorod District Following Enemy Attack
"Warehouse facilities belonging to a company were damaged in the morning enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out," the statement said.Read also: Warehouses damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region
State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the scene. No reports of deaths or injuries have been received so far.
As Ukrinform reported, the aftermath of Russian drone attacks over the past 24 hours was recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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