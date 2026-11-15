MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Warehouse facilities belonging to a company were damaged in the morning enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out," the statement said.

Warehouses damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region

State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the scene. No reports of deaths or injuries have been received so far.

As Ukrinform reported, the aftermath of Russian drone attacks over the past 24 hours was recorded in five districts of the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service