MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Parachinar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa): A cricket tournament for persons with disabilities from Lower and Upper Kurram was organised on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Fahad Wazir, with officials from the district administration and Sports Department participating.

District Sports Officer Amjad Ali and Iqbal Hussain, president of the Kurram Special Persons and Welfare Association, were also present at the event.

The tournament aimed to provide persons with disabilities an opportunity to showcase their sporting abilities, boost their confidence and encourage their participation in social activities.

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Speakers on the occasion said that persons with disabilities are an important part of society and possess immense talent. They said that with proper opportunities, facilities and encouragement, they can achieve remarkable success in sports and other fields of life.

Association President Iqbal Hussain welcomed the organisation of the tournament and called for more sporting events and better facilities for persons with disabilities.

The district administration and Sports Department also highlighted the importance of such initiatives for the welfare of persons with disabilities and the promotion of sports.