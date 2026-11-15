Hunting In KP Game Reserves To Face Strict Limits Under New Wildlife Rules
Under the notification, hunting in community game reserves will require approval from the relevant Village Conservation Committee, while prior consent from the owner will be mandatory for private game reserves. No individual will be issued permits for more than one game reserve or unit in a single day, and the deposited fee will be non-refundable.
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The department has set permit fees for three categories of game reserves. The fee for Category A has been fixed at Rs20,000, with a hunting limit of eight birds; Category B will cost Rs12,000, with a limit of six birds; while Category C will cost Rs7,000, allowing a maximum of four birds.
According to the notification, hunters exceeding the prescribed limit will be charged compensation per additional bird: Rs8,000 for a black francolin, Rs7,000 for a grey francolin, Rs8,000 for a chukar partridge, and Rs10,000 for a See-see partridge.
The Wildlife Department said that 90 per cent of the revenue generated through special permits will be given to local communities, which will spend the funds on wildlife conservation and development projects. The remaining 10 per cent will be deposited into the Wildlife Department's revenue account.
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