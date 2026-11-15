New Sudanese Ambassador Presents Credentials
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Daifallah Fayez on Sunday received a copy of the credentials of Kamal Ali Othman Taha as Sudan's resident ambassador to Jordan.
//Petra// AO
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