A tragic incident in Ashoknagar, North 24 Parganas, has left two families devastated after an 18-year-old boy and a girl, both studying in Class 12, died by suicide. According to a report by The Times of India, the two teenagers, identified as Jeet Biswas and Puja Mondal, were students of Sendanga Chaturdaspalli High School and lived in the same neighbourhood.

The incident came to light after the girl's family discovered her unresponsive at home. Police subsequently reached both locations and initiated an investigation. The circumstances surrounding the deaths have raised several questions, particularly about the teenagers' relationship and the events leading up to the tragedy.

Who Were The Two Class 12 Students From Ashoknagar?

Jeet Biswas and Puja Mondal were both around 18 years old and studying in Class 12 at the same school in Ashoknagar. They reportedly attended tuition classes together and had known each other for several years.

According to their classmates, the two were in a relationship and were frequently seen together. They studied at the same institution, travelled together and shared a common social circle.

The news of their deaths came as a shock to people who knew them. Friends and classmates reportedly said that everything had appeared normal, making the incident particularly difficult for those in their immediate circle to comprehend.

What Happened Before The Two Teenagers Were Found Dead?

According to the police account cited by The Times of India, Jeet was speaking to Puja over a WhatsApp video call shortly before his death. The girl reportedly died by suicide after witnessing the incident during the call.

Puja's family became concerned when she did not respond to repeated calls from outside her room. They eventually entered the room and discovered her unresponsive. Her brother subsequently noticed that the video call was still active on her mobile phone.

The incident prompted the family to alert the authorities. Police personnel from Ashoknagar police station reached the location and took the bodies to hospital.

Family Members Give Different Accounts As Police Begin Investigation

The circumstances surrounding the relationship have emerged as an important aspect of the investigation. Some neighbours reportedly suggested that opposition from family members to the teenagers' relationship might have contributed to their distress.

However, Puja's mother, Phullareswari, said she was unaware of her daughter's relationship with Jeet before the incident. She also stated that the family would not have opposed her daughter's choice of partner and that Puja had wanted to complete her education before considering marriage.

Puja's elder brother also described the incident as unexpected, saying that she had appeared cheerful and had recently taken an active role in organising Bhaiphonta celebrations.

Meanwhile, Jeet's family declined to comment. Police registered separate unnatural death cases, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Barasat Medical College and Hospital. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.