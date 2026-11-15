MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Nov 15 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer said his side was delighted to win both the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand, after the visitors defended 209 to win the fifth ODI by 22 runs at Bay Oval on Sunday and clinched the 50-over series 3-1.

“Ecstatic. Both the series, T20 and ODI, coming over here, we were provided with different conditions. The weather kept changing. Faced with a lot of challenges and coming out triumphant, I think it's a great achievement.

“And today we had that certain kind of belief even though we didn't get that many runs in batting. But still, we were hoping that we could change the game at any point in time. And I'm glad that every individual thought in the same direction and we were able to execute that,” said Shreyas in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The right-handed batter pointed to the bowlers as the difference makers in a series that offered little for the batters. In the fifth ODI, Iyer, captaining India for just the second time in the format, backed his pacers to the hilt and it proved to be a masterstroke as New Zealand were bowled out for 187.“Definitely, if you see the whole series, it wasn't a series for batsmen.

“The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions. I think that's the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It's top-notch,” added Iyer.

Asked about the depth of the bowling attack at a time when some players were missing because of Test preparations and injuries, Iyer acknowledged that constant changes can be hard on a squad, but said nobody in the group looked for excuses.

“Yes, absolutely. At some point of time it becomes challenging for the players when there's chopping and changing. They need to acclimatise to the condition and adapt, as you mentioned earlier. But we didn't want to give any excuse. We just wanted to live up to our expectations and every individual were just willing to come out here and give their best.”

He also thanked the Indian supporters for turning out in large numbers for the bilateral series.“Absolutely, we've been seeing them coming in numbers and the way they have supported irrespective of the results, you know. It went in our way, sometimes it went in New Zealand's way.

“They were supporting both the teams, which is very heartening to see. And this is the kind of support we need. And also the sport is growing to a different level. We know what kind of inspiration we get from them. So thanks a lot for the love and support to each and every one who have been here.”

Shreyas finished by describing the relationship between the two sides, which he said is fiercely competitive on the field.“Yes, absolutely. I feel that that's how it should be. Off the field we should be friendly, but on the field it's like a war.”