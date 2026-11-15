MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Nov 15 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner believes his side would have got home in the fifth ODI at the Bay Oval had their batters stayed together for longer, after India defended a modest 209 to win by 22 runs on Sunday and clinch the series 3-1.

Sen's latest triumph follows his title-winning run at the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month, marking the first time in his career that he has secured two BWF World Tour titles in the same season.

“Another glorious moment for Indian Badminton! Heartiest congratulations to Lakshya Sen on clinching his second consecutive BWF Super 500 title at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026,” Mandaviya wrote on X, congratulating the 24-year-old on his achievement.

Sen had to recover from a first-game setback against home favourite Watanabe before completing a 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 victory in a contest lasting one hour and four minutes. The Indian raised his level in the closing two games to deny the Japanese shuttler a title on home soil.

The victory also carried historical significance, making Sen the first Indian to win the Kumamoto Masters since the tournament's introduction in 2023. He had reached the semifinals in the previous edition before going one step further this time.

The Kumamoto title also carried added significance for the Indian, who had reached the semi-finals at the tournament last year but went a step further this time to claim the trophy.

“Feels very good to win a title here. Last year I played the semi-finals, and I'm happy I could better the results from last time. It's my second title back-to-back and I would love to continue this form ahead,” Lakshya said in his post-match interview.

The Indian's recent consistency has strengthened his position in the race for the BWF World Tour Finals 2026, with the Kumamoto title earning him 9,200 ranking points. The season-ending tournament is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China.

Sen will now turn his attention to the Hong Kong Open as he looks to carry his winning momentum into the next leg of the international badminton calendar.