BCCI Shifts WPL 2027 Mumbai Leg Matches To Wankhede Stadium Venue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will now be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, instead of the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The dates and fixtures will remain unchanged.

The WPL Governing Council approved the original venues and dates for the fifth edition of the WPL at its meeting on 15 September 2026. Under the approved schedule, the Mumbai leg, comprising Match Nos. 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final, was to be played at CCI between 26 January and 7 February 2027, according to a release.

As CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, commencing on February 14, the interval between the conclusion of the WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover. The change follows a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the matches scheduled to be played at CCI. The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg.

The WPL 2027 will begin in Vadodara on 14 January, with the first 11 matches scheduled at the venue until 24 January. The tournament will conclude in Mumbai on 7 February, with all matches across both venues scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.