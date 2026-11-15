India Secures Series Victory Over New Zealand in Thrilling ODI Win

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): A sensational performance by Indian pacers helped India clinch their third ODI series win in New Zealand, beating the Blackcaps by 22 runs in a low-scoring thriller at Bay Oval on Sunday. Fine bowling spells from skipper Mitchell Santner (3/34), Jacob Duffy (3/60) and Matthew Fisher (2/28) never really let the Indian batters settle despite some starts, with the visitors skittled out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs in the final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan (46 in 58 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Axar Patel (46 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (22 in 26 balls, with three fours) did get some fine starts and put up promising partnerships after Rohit Sharma (7) and Virat (5) were back in the hut early. The same story was repeated in the run chase, with Arshdeep Singh (3/30), Mohammed Siraj (2/50), Auqib Nabi (1/37) and Yash Thakur (1/38) putting the squeeze. Dean Foxcroft (31) was the top-scorer for NZ as India secured their third ODI series win in NZ after 2009 and the 2018-19 season.