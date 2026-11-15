An international crackdown on migrant smuggling networks operating across the Mediterranean Sea and the West African Atlantic route has resulted in 262 arrests, according to INTERPOL. The four-day operation, conducted across 16 countries, also led to 434 new investigations and uncovered potential human trafficking victims.

Named Operation Communis Maris, the coordinated initiative brought together law enforcement agencies from North and West Africa, southern Europe and the Middle East. The operation focused on identifying criminal networks, intercepting dangerous migrant journeys and protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.

INTERPOL Operation Leads To 262 Arrests And 434 New Investigations

Operation Communis Maris was conducted between October 5 and 8, 2026, with the participation of law enforcement and border management agencies from 16 countries.

According to INTERPOL, authorities arrested 262 suspects during the operation. Of these, 221 were accused of migrant smuggling, 16 faced allegations of human trafficking, while the remaining 25 were suspected of other offences, including producing and using fraudulent documents.

The operation also identified 41 organised criminal groups and detected 1,715 people travelling through irregular migration routes. Additionally, authorities identified 109 potential victims of human trafficking.

Around 7,660 officers participated in the four-day operation, checking more than 378,000 individuals and monitoring locations considered vulnerable to illegal migration activities.

INTERPOL coordinated the operation with support from Europol, Frontex, AFRIPOL, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Dangerous Boats Intercepted As Authorities Rescue Vulnerable Migrants

Several potentially dangerous migrant journeys were stopped during the operation, with authorities intercepting vessels carrying people across high-risk maritime routes.

In southern Morocco, officials intercepted a boat carrying 70 people attempting to migrate, including 30 minors. The passengers had reportedly spent six days at sea before authorities stopped the vessel.

In another incident, Senegalese officials alerted neighbouring Mauritanian authorities about a boat leaving Senegalese territorial waters. The vessel was intercepted the following day in Mauritania with 80 passengers on board, including two children. Three suspected organisers were arrested.

Authorities in Tunisia also prevented an attempted sea crossing and arrested three individuals suspected of organising migrant smuggling. A boat, marine engine and other equipment were seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, Libyan authorities rescued 34 potential victims of human trafficking and arrested three suspects allegedly connected to a criminal network involved in human trafficking, migrant smuggling and extortion.

In Syria, coordinated maritime patrols led to a raid on premises allegedly used by migrant smugglers. Seven suspects, including the suspected ringleader, were apprehended, while 22 irregular migrants were intercepted.

Forged Documents And Online Smuggling Networks Under Investigation

The crackdown was not limited to monitoring boats and maritime routes. Authorities also targeted the wider criminal infrastructure that helps smuggling networks operate across international borders.

Airport checks in Cyprus and Greece resulted in arrests linked to attempts to use forged travel documents. In Morocco, authorities arrested a person suspected of supplying fraudulent passports and recruiting individuals for irregular migration.

French police also arrested six individuals over suspected offences involving money laundering, facilitating irregular migration and the alleged mistreatment of a vulnerable or dependent person.

Investigators further uncovered several social media posts, groups and accounts allegedly promoting irregular migration and offering people-smuggling services.

INTERPOL officials also facilitated intelligence-sharing through an operational coordination unit in Athens. During the four-day operation, participating agencies made 210,594 searches across INTERPOL databases to identify suspects and support investigations.

INTERPOL said the intelligence gathered, along with the 434 newly opened investigations, could lead to additional leads and arrests in the coming weeks and months.

The operation was funded by the European Union under Project Himaya and involved Algeria, Cyprus, France, The Gambia, Greece, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Syria, Tunisia and Türkiye.