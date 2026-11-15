MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The German Embassy in Dhaka has introduced a new digital application system for student visas, discontinuing its previous appointment waiting list and requiring all applicants, including those already registered, to submit fresh applications.

In a social media post on November 15, the embassy announced the launch of the German Federal Foreign Office's digital Consular Services Portal (Auslandsportal) for national student visa applications.

The new system aims to make the visa application process more transparent, efficient, and predictable for Bangladeshi students seeking to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in Germany.

Under the new arrangement, applicants can complete visa application forms and upload required documents online before attending an in-person appointment.

The system also introduces preliminary document checks through VFS, the embassy's external service provider, allowing applicants to have their documents reviewed before visiting the visa application center.

According to the embassy, in-person appointments will primarily focus on collecting biometric information and completing final verification, reducing the time applicants need to spend at the center.

Applicants will also be able to track the progress of their applications through an online dashboard and submit joint applications with family members where applicable.

Previous waiting list no longer valid

The embassy said the existing appointment waiting list has been discontinued as part of the transition to the digital system.

All prospective students, including those who have already registered and are awaiting appointments under the previous system, must create new accounts and submit fresh applications through the digital portal.

"Registrations on the previous waiting list will not be transferred to the new system and will no longer remain valid," the embassy said.

It clarified that applicants who have already been waiting for appointments must also complete the new registration and application process to proceed with their visa applications.

Students can submit their applications through the official portal at

Detailed application guidelines, document checklists, and instructions are available on the portal and the German Embassy's official website.

The embassy said the initiative was part of its efforts to modernize consular services and improve the student visa application process for Bangladeshi students seeking higher education opportunities in Germany.

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